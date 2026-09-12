Liverpool, Chelsea held as Forest, Ipswich claim wins

Liverpool's Alexander Isak in action with Fulham's David Affengruber at Anfield in Liverpool on September 12, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool were held to a goalless home draw by Fulham, while Chelsea needed a late Joao Pedro equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw against visiting surprise package Hull City on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest defeated Aston Villa 2-1 at Villa Park while Ipswich Town also secured a 3-2 victory at 10-man Crystal Palace.

Bournemouth drew 2-2 at home to Brentford.

Liverpool, who replaced former manager Arne Slot with Andoni Iraola, have now drawn three of their opening four Premier League games under the new manager and they will have little to complain about after a flat display against a Fulham side that bagged their first point of the season.

Chelsea again scored an early goal, maintaining their record as Morgan Rogers put them ahead after seven minutes at Stamford Bridge but their defence let them down again as Mohamed Belloumi scored twice for the visitors before halftime.

Newly promoted Hull looked set for victory, but Joao Pedro rescued Chelsea with a 66th-minute equaliser from Cole Palmer’s assist.

Hull remain third with eight points, one behind Arsenal and Manchester City, while Chelsea have seven points.

Nottingham Forest went ahead in the 46th minute of the match through Liam Delap, who scored his first goal for his new club but Villa responded brilliantly with Alysson's first goal for the club, the Brazilian nodding in John McGinn's cross.

Forest scored the winner in the 88th minute as Igor Jesus guided home from a Morgan Gibbs-White flick.

Promoted Ipswich also grabbed points with their second win of the season with a 3-2 victory at Crystal Palace.

New Bournemouth manager Marco Rose is still waiting for his first Premier League victory as Kevin Schade's double maintained Brentford's unbeaten start.