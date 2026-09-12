Josh Taylor makes final prediction on Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn

An undated photo of Ryan Garcia (left), Dana White (centre) and Conor Benn. — Zuffa Boxing

Former undisputed champion Josh Taylor has made his final prediction for the fight between Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn.

Garcia and Benn will fight today, Saturday, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with both boxers comfortably making the welterweight limit for their WBC title fight despite pre-fight concerns over whether they would make weight.

Britain’s Benn weighed in at 10st 6lb (66kg) for the contest, half a pound heavier than champion Garcia.

The official weigh-in was held behind closed doors at the UFC Apex on Friday, with Benn later revealing on social media that he had gained 32lb to reach 12st 10lb (81.65kg) just 12 hours later.

Speaking to talkSPORT Boxing, Taylor put his money behind Benn and also explained his decision.

“I am of the opinion that eventually Ryan Garcia will knock him out. I think he will catch him with one of them left hooks. It depends on how Conor has taken that weight off. It depends how long he has taken to take that weight mass of, the muscle,” Taylor said.

“That takes a long time for your body to adjust. It’s one thing taking off maybe a stone in water; you can do that with maybe not too much effect. But when you’re taking off muscle mass as well you’re losing strength and power as well.”

Garcia claimed the WBC title with a points victory over Mario Barrios in February and will make his first defence against Benn.

Much of the build-up has focused on Benn’s return to the 10st 7lb welterweight limit for the first time in more than four years.

The Briton said cutting weight had taken him to the “pits of hell”, but he looked in good shape when his weight was announced.

Garcia, who has previously struggled on the scales, also made the limit comfortably.

Benn will enter the ring significantly heavier, potentially giving him a physical advantage against Garcia’s speed and counter-punching style.