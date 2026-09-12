Abdul Qadir, bowlers help Pakistan crush England in second Youth ODI

Pakistan's Mohammad Sayyam celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup Super Sixes match against India at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on February 1, 2026. — ICC

GUILDFORD: Top-order batter Abdul Qadir's monumental 146-run knock, followed by a dominant bowling performance, led Pakistan U19 to a resounding 122-run victory over England U19 in the second Youth ODI of the four-match series here at Woodbridge Road on Saturday.

England U19 captain Isaac Mohammed's decision to field first backfired as the visitors piled up a formidable total of 308 all out in 49.2 overs, courtesy of Qadir's anchoring century and Hamza Zahoor's brisk half-century at the backend.

Qadir, who walked out to bat at No.3 with the scoreboard reading 3/1 in 0.4 overs, took the reins of Pakistan's batting charge and oversaw their innings until the 36th over.

The right-handed batter returned after top-scoring with a 100-ball 146, studded with 12 sixes and 11 fours. During his stay in the middle, he also shared important partnerships with opener Hayam Khan and all-rounder Ahmed Hussain, who chipped in with 37 and 28, respectively.

But Qadir's departure had reduced Pakistan U19 to 244/6 and soon 244/7 as George Harris had struck again in the eventful 36th over, dismissing Mohammad Sayyam for a two-ball duck.

Following the middle-order collapse, wicketkeeper batter Hamza took charge of Pakistan's batting expedition and bolstered their total past the 300-run mark with a gutsy half-century.

Zahoor made 55 off 49 deliveries, laced with seven fours and two sixes, until falling victim to Subhaan Ali in the penultimate over.

Luke Hands then struck twice in the final over, dismissing Abdul Subhan (six), who was involved in the crucial 64-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Hamza, as well as No.11 Rizwanullah (zero), barring the visitors from adding further to their total.

For England U19, Luke Edwards, Harris and Hands bagged three wickets each, while Subhaan made one scalp.

Set to chase a daunting 309-run target, the home side could only muster 186 before getting bowled out in 37.1 overs despite Robbie Bowman's quickfire half-century.

The wicketkeeper batter waged a lone battle for England U19, top-scoring with a 43-ball 67, comprising seven sixes and four fours. Besides him, only the top-order duo of Harry Wallace (21) and Leo Selvey-Clinton (19) were the other notable run-getters for the hosts.

Rizwanullah and Sayyam jointly led Pakistan U19's bowling charge with three wickets each, while Niqab Shafiq and Ahmed chipped in with two scalps each.

The resounding victory helped Pakistan U19 secure a 2-0 lead in the four-match Youth ODI series against England U19, with the third fixture scheduled to be played in Wormsley on September 14.