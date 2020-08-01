Male cricketers of Pakistan national cricket team pose for a photo on Eid day in England.

Members of Pakistan's male and female cricket teams have delivered an important message on Eid-ul-Adha, urging the nation to also sacrifice their traditional minglings and wear masks in order to curb the threat of Covid-19.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, names such as Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Bismah Maroof, Naseem Shah and more teamed up to give their Eid greetings but also warn the people of Pakistan to stay cautious.

The male version of the national team is currently in England where they are to play a Test series against their hosts starting August 5.



Cricketers urge nation to sacrifice traditional Eid mingling due to Covid-19