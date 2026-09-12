Hamilton and Bearman crash in Spanish GP final practice, Antonelli top

Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli during qualifying of Spanish Grand Prix at Madring in Madrid on September 12, 2026. — Reuters

Lewis Hamilton crashed his Ferrari in final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix at Madrid's new Formula One circuit on Saturday, bringing the session to a halt with just over half an hour remaining, while Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, who is the championship leader, was fastest.

The seven-times world champion locked up and went into the barriers at the final corner. He managed to reverse out and tried to get the damaged Ferrari back to the Madring pitlane, virtually a whole lap, while ignoring team instructions to stop.

The Briton eventually did pull over, with the front wing still wedged under the car, which also had a punctured front right tyre.

"Stop the car. Stop in the safest place possible," he had been told earlier.

"If I can make it back I will. If not, I will do it safely," replied Hamilton, who returned to the pits on the back of a moped after parking up.

The session was red-flagged and the clock then temporarily stopped for barrier repairs with 15 minutes to go.

When the race started again, Antonelli left Ferrari's Charles Leclerc behind on the timesheets, clocking 1:32.797 to finish 0.166 seconds faster than the Monegasque.

Antonelli is 66 points ahead of teammate and closest rival George Russell on the championship table after 13 rounds.

Haas's Bearman also crashed his car, bringing out the red flags again in the final minute when he spun and hit the barriers backwards at Turn 11, the approach to La Monumental, the circuit's banked signature curve.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished third ahead of reigning champion and teammate Lando Norris with Red Bull's Max Verstappen ending the race in fifth position and Russell sixth.

Red Bull's Liam Lawson and Audi's Nico Hulkenberg were seventh and eighth, with Hamilton ninth and Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto completing the top 10.