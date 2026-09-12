Razaullah joins elusive list with all-round performance on Test debut

Pakistan's Razaullah celebrates taking a wicket during the first day of their third Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 12, 2026. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan's 21-year-old Razaullah has joined an elusive list of cricketers by taking four wickets and scoring more than 90 runs across the two innings on his Test debut, which came in the recently concluded third and last fixture of their away series against England here at Edgbaston.

Razaullah, who was amongst the seven players Pakistan drafted into their squad for the ongoing third Test against England following their back-to-back gruelling defeats in the first two fixtures at Headingley and Lord's respectively, could only manage a run-a-ball 11 in his first-ever innings.

In his first Test outing with the ball, the right-arm pacer took four wickets, including the prized scalp of England captain Joe Root, for 148 runs in his 23 overs.

The 21-year-old, however, made his debut memorable in Pakistan's second innings of the ongoing fixture as he smashed nine sixes, coupled with four fours, on his way to an entertaining 81-run knock, which came off just 63 deliveries.

Although he went wicketless in the final innings of the third fixture against England, which the home side eventually won comfortably by eight wickets, Razaullah joined the likes of Tony Greig, Albert Trott and Bruce Taylor on the elusive list of cricketers to take at least four wickets and score more than 90 runs on Test debut.



The 21-year-old, however, is the first to achieve the unique feat on Test debut in this century.

Players with 90-plus runs and four wickets on Test debut