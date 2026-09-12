WTC points table after England whitewash Pakistan in home series

Captain Joe Root (centre) lifts the trophy as England players celebrate series victory after beating Pakistan in the third Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 12, 2026. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: Hosts England romped to a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third Test here at Edgbaston on Saturday to register their first-ever whitewash triumph over the opposition on home soil.

The comfortable victory, which was the Three Lions' third consecutive and seventh overall in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle, improved their winning percentage to 38.54, but they remained sixth in the standings – a position they recently secured following their 194-run routing of Pakistan in the Lord's Test.

Pakistan, on the other hand, remained at the bottom as their winning percentage was further reduced to 14.81. In the ongoing WTC cycle, the Green Shirts have played nine matches, out of which they lost seven and managed to win only two.

Australia continue to lead the WTC table after winning eight of their 10 Tests, while losing two, accumulating 96 points and a percentage of 80.00. Defending champions South Africa occupy second place with three wins from four matches, collecting 36 points and a percentage of 75.00.



Teams Matches Wins Losses Draws Points Winning Percentage Australia 10 8 2 0 96 80.00 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75.00 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 52 72.22 Bangladesh 6 3 2 1 40 56.55 India 11 5 4 2 68 51.52 England 16 7 8 1 74 38.54 Sri Lanka 6 1 2 3 24 33.33 West Indies 12 2 8 2 30 20.83 Pakistan 9 2 7 0 16 14.81



The Green Shirts, who entered the series following a 1-1 draw away against West Indies, were blown away by England in the opening fixture by an innings and 103 runs in Leeds.

In the subsequent fixture at Lord's, Pakistan suffered an equally gruelling defeat, which led to a mid-series overhaul as the visitors replaced seven players alongside head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul.

Pakistan put on a better fight in the final fixture, the highlight of which was debutant Razaullah's blistering half-century in the second innings and Mohammad Abbas's twin strike in the first over of England's run chase, but were eventually handed an eight-wicket defeat.