Babar says Pakistan 'need to sit down and admit mistakes' after England whitewash

Pakistan's Babar Azam walks off the field after being dismissed on the third day of their third Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 11, 2026. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Saturday stressed the need for the national team to sit down and deliberate on their shortcomings following a 3-0 whitewash defeat at the hands of England in the recently concluded away Test series.

The Green Shirts, who entered the series following a 1-1 draw away against West Indies, were blown away by England in the opening fixture by an innings and 103 runs in Leeds.

In the subsequent fixture at Lord's, Pakistan suffered an equally gruelling defeat, which led to a mid-series overhaul as the visitors replaced seven players alongside head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul.

Pakistan put on a better fight in the final fixture, the highlight of which was debutant Razaullah's blistering half-century in the second innings and Mohammad Abbas's twin strike in the first over of England's run chase, but were eventually handed an eight-wicket defeat.

The outcome of the fixture meant England registered their first-ever whitewash over Pakistan in a home Test series, and the Green Shirts captain Babar, who missed the opening fixture due to an injury, stressed that they must now assess their performance and settle on their strongest combination after the historic defeat.

Babar, however, lauded the spirit shown by the youngsters in the series and affirmed that he would continue his second stint as the Pakistan Test captain.

"We need to sit down and admit our mistakes, and then work out our best XI," said Babar at the post-match presentation.

"Yes," said Babar on continuing as Pakistan Test captain. "But [in] different series you need players for the conditions, but the new boys have done well."

The Pakistan captain also acknowledged that the touring side was high on belief following Abbas's early outburst in the final innings of the recently concluded third Test and dismissed the suggestion that the Green Shirts were missing a spin option, emphasising that the conditions were favourable for the pacers.

"Belief was high with two wickets in the first over, but they played very well," Babar stated.

"Don't think so," said Babar when asked about missing a spinner. "The conditions have been grassy and that's why we played with three fast bowlers."

The skipper specifically praised debutant Razaullah, who picked up four wickets besides scoring 92 runs across the two innings in his maiden Test appearance, hailing the 21-year-old as a "very good talent".

Asked whether he had known much about Razaullah before the series, Babar admitted: "Not too much, to be honest. I learned about his batting, as he came in as an opener [for Peshawar].

"Before we came here, we had to think about the team, and we made a couple of changes. Coming to England it is difficult for the batters and fast-bowling group."