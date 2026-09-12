Mohammad Abbas declared joint Player of the Series despite England's whitewash

Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas unsuccessfully appeals for a wicket during the first day of their second Test against England at Lord's in London on August 27, 2026. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: Experienced Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas on Saturday was adjudged the joint Player of the Series alongside England's Ollie Robinson after the hosts secured a 3-0 whitewash here at Edgbaston.

Although the visitors failed to win a single fixture during the recently concluded series, Abbas enjoyed a remarkable campaign as he finished with 13 wickets in five innings at a magnificent average of just 25.38.

The 36-year-old also accumulated 86 runs in the series, including his career-best 42, which came in the second innings of the recently concluded fixture and helped the touring side avoid an innings defeat, besides helping them set a respectable 130-run target for England.

Abbas had a relatively quiet start to the assignment as he managed to take just one wicket in the opening fixture at Headingley in Leeds.

His performance in the series with the ball came at the subsequent Lord's Test, during which he picked up nine wickets across the two innings for 130 runs. He started the fixture with decent figures of 4/73 and backed it up with a five-wicket haul, which remained his solitary in the assignment.

In the third and last fixture, Mohammad Abbas picked up a total of three wickets for 122 runs besides scoring 63 runs.

Right-arm England pacer Robinson, who shared the laurel with Abbas, finished as the leading wicket-taker of the three-match series with 21 scalps in six innings, which came at a sensational average of a mere 8.76. The 32-year-old Englishman also scored 58 runs in the series.

His best performance in the series came in the first innings of the opening fixture at Headingley, in which he registered a five-wicket haul, his fifth over in the longest format.