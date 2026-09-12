England down spirited Pakistan in third Test to complete series whitewash

England's Joe Root (right) and Jordan Cox celebrate their hundred-run partnership during the fourth day of their third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 12, 2026. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: Half-centuries from Joe Root and Jordan Cox helped England chase down the 130-run target and win the third and last Test by eight wickets in the opening session of the penultimate day here at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The eight-wicket victory meant England inflicted a whitewash defeat on Pakistan for the first time on their home soil. The Three Lions had also won the opening two fixtures at Headingley and Lord's, respectively.

Set to chase a modest target with two days remaining, the home side got off to a disastrous start in the pursuit as experienced Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas dismissed both England openers, Ben Duckett and Emilio Gay, for ducks in an enthralling opening over.

Following the early stutter, skipper Root joined forces with Cox, and the duo batted sensibly against a spirited Pakistan bowling attack.

The visitors had almost made a massive breakthrough on the final delivery of the 10th over, with the scoreboard reading 35/2, when Root chopped one off Mohammad Ali, who, however, had overstepped in the process.

Root made the most of the opportunity and ultimately brought up his 69th half-century in the 19th over of England's innings, which also helped him amass a thousand Test runs at the venue.

Cox soon caught up with his captain in the 22nd over when he smashed Saim Ayub for a four through deep midwicket, registering his third half-century in the home series against England and in his budding Test career.

The set batters ultimately steered England over the line on the second delivery of the 25th over when Cox drove Mohammad Imran through the covers to steal a single.

Root remained the top-scorer for England in the run chase, making an unbeaten 62 off 69 deliveries, closely followed by Cox, who contributed with 59 not out from 76 balls.

Experienced seamer Abbas remained the solitary wicket-taker for Pakistan in the final innings, with two scalps, while the rest of the touring side's bowlers went wicketless.