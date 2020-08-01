Mohammad Amir did not have it in him to last Test cricket: Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi says Amir just did not have hit in him physically to last five-day format.

Pacer Mohammad Amir's shock decision last year to quit Test cricket was widely panned but it has finally found a supporter in the form of former captain Shahid Afridi,

The former all-rounder, as per Daily Express, said that Amir's decision made sense to him as "one should leave something that doesn't make you happy."

Afridi further said that Amir just did not have it in him physically to give his all in the taxing, tiring game of Test cricket.

"In Test cricket, along with swinging old and new balls, you also need speed," he said.

"Amir's pace with new ball is fine but he struggles with the old ball. You cannot survive in the longest format without that.

"That is why I think, considering his fitness, he made the right choice."

