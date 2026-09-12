Rennes beat Marseille to go top in Ligue 1

Stade Rennes' Esteban Lepaul celebrates scoring their second goal with Przemyslaw Frankowski and Musa Al-Taamari on August 23, 2026. — Reuters

Adrien Thomasson scored the only goal of the game as Rennes went provisionally top of Ligue 1 on Friday with a 1-0 win over Marseille, who slumped to a third successive defeat.

Thomasson converted from close range early in the second half in Brittany after Mousa Al-Tamari had nodded the ball back across goal, as Rennes claimed a third consecutive win.

The goal-scorer later saw another effort come back off the crossbar, but Rennes held on to move onto 10 points, one point above Monaco.

The principality club have won all of their three matches so far and can reclaim first place when they go to Strasbourg on Saturday.

Marseille created plenty of chances of their own, but it looks like their inability to make any new signings in the summer transfer window may come back to haunt them.

Financially hamstrung after failing to qualify for this season’s Champions League, Marseille sold several key players, including top scorer Mason Greenwood and Dutch midfielder Quinten Timber, and did not replace them.

They appointed a new coach in Bruno Genesio, from Lille, but he is being forced to field a side which includes players who were on the fringes of the team last season and others who have returned from spells away on loan.

They beat Strasbourg 4-0 on the opening night of the campaign but have not picked up a point since, and their next two matches are away to Besiktas in the Europa League and at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Reigning champions PSG have not yet won a Ligue 1 game this season before they go to Brest on Sunday.

Paris FC and Lyon, who have both started the campaign strongly, face each other in the capital on Saturday.