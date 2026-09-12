Sami Zayn defeats CM Punk to reclaim WWE Championship

An undated picture of the Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn. — WWE

MEXICO CITY: Sami Zayn regained the Undisputed WWE Championship after defeating CM Punk in a chaotic SmackDown main event here at Arena CDMX on Friday.

The title changed hands after interference from Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Kevin Owens played a decisive role in the closing stages.

Punk appeared to aggravate a knee injury early in the bout, and Zayn quickly targeted the problem, even driving Punk’s knee into the ring post.

Punk also worked on Zayn’s injured wrist before attempting to finish the challenger with the GTS.

Zayn countered the move into a figure-four leglock, although Punk escaped by reaching the ropes.

The two continued exchanging signature moves before Zayn connected with a Blue Thunder Bomb and later attempted a Helluva Kick.

Punk responded with a clothesline and GTS, but his injured knee gave way and prevented him from making a quick cover.

The match descended into chaos when Gargano and LeRae distracted Punk. Zayn applied another figure-four, but Punk countered into the Anaconda Vice and appeared to force Zayn to submit.

However, LeRae had distracted the referee, meaning the official did not see the tap.

Gargano then tried to use the championship belt as a weapon, but Punk stopped him with a GTS. Owens arrived and accidentally struck Punk with the belt before turning on Zayn.

Zayn avoided Owens’ attack and delivered a low blow before hitting Punk with a Helluva Kick and securing the three-count.

The victory gives Zayn his second Undisputed WWE Championship reign, completing a remarkable turnaround after his first reign lasted only nine days.