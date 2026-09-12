Tottenham Hotspur’s Mykhailo Mudryk sidelined with ankle injury

Tottenham Hotspur's Mykhailo Mudryk acknowledges fans after the match on September 5, 2026. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi said winger Mykhailo Mudryk suffered a ‘stupid injury’ in training, with the Ukraine international expected to remain sidelined until after the international break.

The 25-year-old joined Tottenham from Premier League rivals Chelsea on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day and made his debut as a substitute in last weekend’s goalless draw at Nottingham Forest.

Mudryk previously worked under De Zerbi at Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk before moving to Chelsea in January 2023.

However, he struggled to establish himself at Stamford Bridge and has endured a difficult period in his career.

His progress was further disrupted after an adverse analytical finding for meldonium in an anti-doping test in 2024.

The Football Association subsequently handed him a four-year ban, but Mudryk appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with his suspension later reduced following an agreement between the FA and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

De Zerbi described Mudryk’s injury as unfortunate, saying the winger’s limited game time after a long absence had made his return difficult.

"(With) Mudryk, it was a stupid injury and we hope he can come back as soon as possible. For him and for us," De Zerbi said.

"For him because he suffered too much and for us because we lost an important player.

"He played 15 minutes in Nottingham, he played well, but it's in the normal process when one player doesn't play for a long time."

Mudryk made 73 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists.

Tottenham have made a poor start to the Premier League campaign, collecting one point from their opening three matches to sit 17th in the table. They host Everton on Saturday.