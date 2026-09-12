Conor Benn, Ryan Garcia make weight for WBC title fight

This collage of picture shows Conor Benn and Ryan Garcia. — X/ @RyanGarcia, @conornigel

Conor Benn and Ryan Garcia comfortably made the welterweight limit for their WBC title fight, despite pre-fight concerns over whether both men would make the weight.

Britain’s Benn weighed 10st 6lb (66kg) for Saturday’s contest, half a pound heavier than champion Garcia.

WE HAVE A FIGHT‼️



- Conor Benn: 146 pounds

- Ryan Garcia: 145.5 pounds pic.twitter.com/2mUNXtHJJr — Source of Boxing (@Sourceofboxing) September 11, 2026

The official weigh-in was held behind closed doors at the UFC Apex on Friday, with Benn later revealing on social media that he had gained 32lb to reach 12st 10lb (81.65kg) just 12 hours later.

Conor Benn already up to 178.4‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/VDBXi5WvAJ — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) September 12, 2026

Benn appeared noticeably bigger at the ceremonial event, with his face and shoulders having filled out.

“Did it look hard? How did I look?” he asked. “We'll see tomorrow night how good I really feel.”

Benn had previously said he expected to weigh around 12st 7lb (80kg) when he entered the ring.

The Briton has won 25 of his 26 professional fights, with 14 victories by knockout, while Garcia has 25 wins from 28 contests, including 20 knockouts.

Garcia claimed the WBC title with a points victory over Mario Barrios in February and will make his first defence against Benn.

Much of the build-up has focused on Benn’s return to the 10st 7lb welterweight limit for the first time in more than four years.

The Briton said cutting weight had taken him to the “pits of hell”, but he looked in good shape when his weight was announced.

Garcia, who has previously struggled on the scales, also made the limit comfortably.

Benn will enter the ring significantly heavier, potentially giving him a physical advantage against Garcia’s speed and counter-punching style.