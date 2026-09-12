Byron Buxton ruled out for season with hip surgery

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton reacts after hitting a single during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Target Field on Aug 17, 2026. — Reuters

Minnesota Twins star centre fielder Byron Buxton will miss the remainder of the season and undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right hip on September 18th, the Major League Baseball (MLB) club said on Friday.

Buxton has been managing a hip impingement that has landed him on the injured list three times this season. The 32-year-old last appeared for Minnesota on August 25th.

Twins manager Derek Shelton mentioned reporters that Buxton should be recovered by the start of the 2027 season.

Despite playing only 93 games this campaign, Buxton hit 25 home runs, while batting .254 with 46 RBIs.

His performances has earned him place in the American League All-Star team for the second consecutive season and the third time in his career.

However, injuries have continued to limit Buxton's availability throughout his 12-season career with the Twins.

He has played at least 100 games in only three seasons, featuring in a career-high 140 games in 2017, before appearing in 126 games in 2025 and 102 in 2024.

Buxton has established himself as one of Minnesota's most productive players when healthy. He owns a career batting average of .248, with 193 home runs, 482 RBIs and 124 stolen bases across 991 games.

The Twins entered Friday's action with a 69-77 record and opened a three-game home series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Minnesota began the series 4 1/2 games behind Cleveland for the American League's third and final wild-card spot, making Buxton's absence a significant setback to their post-season hopes.