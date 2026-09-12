Alexander Zverev defeats Karen Khachanov to reach US Open final

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his semi final match against Russia's Karen Khachanov on September 11, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Alexander Zverev booked his place in the US Open final on Friday with a 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(6) victory over Karen Khachanov, moving within one win of a second Grand Slam title.

The French Open champion has recovered impressively after being pushed to five sets in each of his opening two matches.

FINAL BOUND 💪@AlexZverev defeats Khachanov in straight sets to book a place in a 6th career Grand Slam final 🏆#USOpen pic.twitter.com/yHk8N4ilBD — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 11, 2026

He has since won four consecutive matches without dropping a set and reached his third straight major final.

The victory also took Zverev into his second US Open final, six years after he finished runner-up to Dominic Thiem in New York.

Zverev made the stronger start, taking the opening set before breaking early in the second. Khachanov responded by finding his rhythm and immediately levelled, ending Zverev's run of 37 consecutive service games without being broken.

The Russian then pushed Zverev hard in a tense second-set tiebreak, but the German held his nerve during a 14-minute battle to take control of the match.

Khachanov again briefly moved ahead in the third-set tiebreak, but Zverev produced another strong response to seal his seventh win in 10 meetings with the Russian.

Zverev, who now has a 24-2 record in Grand Slam matches this season, will face Ben Shelton in Sunday's final.

Rather than fearing a partisan crowd, Zverev said he was looking forward to it.

"I think it's going to be a fantastic feeling playing, you know, a final in a sold-out Arthur Ashe and not in an empty one," he said. "For me, a loud and energetic crowd is always great, as long as they're fair."