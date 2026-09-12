Ben Shelton downs Frances Tiafoe to reach maiden US Open final

Ben Shelton of the US reacts during his semi final match against Frances Tiafoe of the US on September 11, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Ben Shelton defeated compatriot Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 in an electric US Open semi-final on Friday to reach his first Grand Slam final and move within one victory of ending America's 23-year wait for a men's singles champion.

The 23-year-old eighth seed will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final as he bids to become the first American man to win a major singles title since Andy Roddick triumphed at Flushing Meadows in 2003.

Shelton 🤝 Tiafoe



So much respect between these two competitors and friends.@usopen | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/tJawhlFlqZ — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 12, 2026

Shelton's victory also made him the first Black American man to reach the US Open final since Arthur Ashe in 1972 and the first at any Grand Slam since MaliVai Washington reached the Wimbledon final in 1996.

Tiafoe made a strong start, taking the opening set after Shelton double-faulted at 4-5 before holding serve to claim the lead.

Shelton responded by raising his intensity, levelling the match before breaking in the fifth game of the third set to take control.

His powerful left-handed serve and resilient defence kept Tiafoe under pressure in the fourth set, with a late double fault handing Shelton victory.

Shelton reflected on the emotional significance of his victory, crediting his parents and paying tribute to his late grandmother while describing Tiafoe as a 'big brother'.

"It's a lot of emotion. My dad, my mom have sacrificed a lot for me to be in this position today," Shelton said, dedicating the win to his late grandmother.

"Frances, he's like a big brother to me," he added. "To be able to light it up in front of you guys is the best feeling that there is."