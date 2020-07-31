English commentators have warned England to be wary of Pakistan but does not expect that the tourists will be a massive challenge for the home side.

English commentators Nasser Hussain and David Lloyd believe Pakistan will bring with them their trademark flair in the upcoming Test series against England but won't necessarily be a major step up from the similarly built West Indies side whom the hosts defeated 2-1.

Hussain, in his column for Daily Mail, said Pakistani batsmen could struggled against English bowlers, especially when the former have not played any Tests in months while the latter are fresh from dismantling the Windies.

"Pakistan are always unpredictable and will have flair. I wouldn't expect too much difference between them and West Indies. They may be short of runs as well against England in these conditions with a Dukes ball but England need to start strongly for once," he said.



Lloyd rated Pakistan's batting almost on par with the Caribbean side's, pretty much implying that it was their weakest link, although he did warn England to watch out for the tourists' "dangerous" bowling.

"It will be a very similar challenge. Pakistan have a slightly better batting line-up than West Indies with players experienced in England like Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam even though his white-ball record is better than his Test one," said Lloyd.



"Their bowling is dangerous if a little inexperienced and the difference could be that England are coming off the back of a three-Test series and Pakistan will have to be careful not to be caught cold."

Pak vs Eng: 'Azhar Ali's men slightly better version of West Indies'