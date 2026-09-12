Razaullah equals Tim Southee's record of most sixes on Test debut

Pakistan's Razaullah celebrates reaching his half-century during the third day of their third Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 11, 2026. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan's Razaullah on Friday etched his name into the history books in his maiden Test appearance as he equalled New Zealand's Tim Southee's long-standing record of smashing the most sixes on debut in the longest format.

Razaullah, who was amongst the seven players Pakistan drafted into their squad for the ongoing third Test against England following their back-to-back gruelling defeats in the first two fixtures at Headingley and Lord's respectively, could only manage a run-a-ball 11 in his first-ever innings.

The 21-year-old, however, made his debut memorable in Pakistan's second innings of the ongoing fixture as he smashed nine sixes, coupled with four fours, on his way to an entertaining 81-run knock, which came off just 63 deliveries.

Consequently, Razaullah equalled Southee's record of scoring the most sixes on Test debut, as New Zealand's legendary bowler had also hit as many maximums when he formally kick-started his longest-format international career, coincidentally also against England in 2008.

However, Razaullah's sixes tally of nine is the highest by a debutant in an away Test, surpassing West Indies' Kyle Mayers's record, who had hit seven sixes in his maiden red-ball appearance away against Bangladesh in 2021.

Most sixes in an innings on Test debut

9 - Tim Southee (New Zealand) against ENG in 2008 9 - Razaullah (Pakistan) against England in 2026* 7 - Kyle Mayers (West Indies) vs Bangladesh in 2021

Furthermore, Razaullah's blitz helped Pakistan smash 12 sixes in the second innings of the ongoing fixture against England, which is now their joint-third-highest in an innings in the longest format. The most sixes Pakistan hit in an innings were 15, which came in the 2002 Lahore Test against New Zealand.

Most sixes by Pakistan in a Test innings