Hearn responds to White blast amid Cardiff talks for Joshua vs Fury fight

This collage of photos shows boxing promoters Eddie Hearn (left) and Dana White. — Reuters

Eddie Hearn has claimed that Dana White is “out of the picture” concerning the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury after being accused of damaging the showdown as talks shift towards Cardiff as a potential venue.

British public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade, but it looks like there will be further delay as the promoters and fighters have hit a wall in negotiations over several issues in recent weeks.

Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year to fight at home in the autumn. But Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers are pushing to move the contest to the United States to better capture the American market.

But as the United Kingdom is mentioned as the location of the fight in the original signed contract, Hearn and Joshua have pushed back on the proposed change of plan and are demanding better compensation for themselves and to avoid losses.

But UFC and Zuffa Boxing boss White on Thursday night claimed that he has “never seen somebody do more damage to a fight.”

White also warned that talks could collapse and the fight between two of the biggest names in British boxing this century could fall through, adding that partners could “walk away” and accept a stalemate in negotiations.

“We're literally right [expletive deleted] there [at the point of ending talks and the prospect of the fight taking place],” White told IFL TV. “It gets to the point where it's silly now. Let's [expletive deleted] fight, right?”

White also claimed that “it’ll be me,” when asked who the promoter of the fight is, but Hearn is adamant he is not part of the event at all.

Hearn told The Independent: “Unfortunately for Dana he has now realised two things. 1. He has nothing to do with the fight, 2. Joshua signed a contract to fight in the U.K. and that’s where he wants the fight to happen.

“Now that Dana is out of the picture we are moving forward with Netflix and SELA to find a suitable date in the U.K. We have a signed legally binding contract to fight Tyson Fury in the U.K. and we have not backed down from that position.

“Still some work to do, but hopefully some incredible news coming for British fight fans soon... keep your fingers crossed.”