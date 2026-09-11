Jake Paul provides update on in-ring return

An undated picture of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. — Reuters

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed that he is not done with his boxing career and is planning a comeback.

Paul decided to become a boxer despite having no amateur experience and made his debut back in 2020.

He made an impressive start to his boxing career, winning his first six fights, defeating ageing MMA stars such as Anderson Silva, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley.

His first fight against a proper boxer was Tommy Fury bout in 2023, which he lost by split decision after eight rounds but he was praised as he was impressive and had Fury down.

He managed to rebuild with wins over Mike Perry, Nate Diaz and an almost 60-year-old Mike Tyson and then stepped into the ring in December 2025 with former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

He then made a comeback with wins over Mike Perry, Nate Diaz and also defeated almost 60-year-old Mike Tyson and then decided to take on unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in December 2025 after a proposed bout with Gervonta Davis fell through.

Jake Paul survived six rounds against the two-time world heavyweight champion. Still, he did not pass the count after being knocked down for the final time by Joshua at the Kaseya Center in Miami on December 19.

The boxing match between the American boxer and former two-time world champion Joshua was one of the most-watched in recent times.

Paul, 29, suffered a broken jaw, but vowed to come back strongly after his second career loss.

Speaking recently, Paul was asked about a return to the ring.

“Very soon. We’re talking to a couple of opponents now, so hopefully end of year, early next year for me to get back into the ring,” Paul replied.

“Then I want to get into MMA in the next 12 months or so.”

It is pertinent to mention that Paul holds a 12-2 professional boxing record.