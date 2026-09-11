South Africa crush Namibia in second ODI to secure unassailable series lead

South Africa's Connor Esterhuizen celebrates reaching his century during their second ODI against Namibia at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on September 11, 2026. — Cricket Namibia

WINDHOEK: Connor Esterhuizen chalked up his maiden international century, scoring 119, as South Africa beat Namibia by 157 runs in the second ODI here at the Namibia Cricket Stadium on Friday to take a 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

It was a dramatic change for the 24-year-old opener in his second ODI as he was bowled for 10 at the same venue on Wednesday when South Africa won a rain-shortened series opener by 99 runs.

After Jordan Hermann (20) fell, Esterhuizen and Tony de Zorzi (79) formed a 183-run second-wicket partnership that propelled South Africa to 335/9, effectively deciding the outcomes of the match and series.

Johannesburg-born right-hand batter Esterhuizen faced 110 balls and hit six sixes and eight fours, which earned him the Player of the Match award. The De Zorzi knock included a six and six fours.

Esterhuizen was out when he miscued Namibian quick Ruben Trumpelmann captain Gerhard Erasmus at mid off.

He exited off the first ball of the 36th over and De Zorzi joined the centurion in the pavilion soon after.

His flick off the most successful Namibian bowler, Jack Brassell (4-64), was caught by Jan Frylinck at midwicket.

Facing a mammoth target, Namibia began disastrously. They lost openers Michael van Lingen and Malan Kruger and No.3 batter Frylinck for ducks, and slumped to 32-5.

A 71-run seventh-wicket stand between Erasmus (68) and Jan Bait (26) brought some respectability to the Namibian innings.

Substitute Rubin Hermann made a low, diving catch at cover to dismiss Erasmus, who hit one six and six fours.

After the series finale in Windhoek on Sunday, South Africa host Australia in a three-match ODI series from September 24.