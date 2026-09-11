Sri Lanka edge past Pakistan to reach Women's T20 Asia Cup final

Sri Lanka players celebrate during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup semi-final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2026. — ACC

DUBAI: Defending champions Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by four wickets in the second semi-final of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The victory meant the holders advanced into the final, where they will lock horns with India at the same venue on Sunday.

Set to chase a 131-run target, Sri Lanka comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of six wickets and eight balls to spare, courtesy of an anchoring fifth-wicket partnership between Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari.

The Island nation, however, got off to a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost four wickets inside seven overs with just 33 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Samarawickrama and Dilhari launched an astounding recovery as they put together a gutsy 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which helped Sri Lanka breach the 100-run barrier in the 16th over.

Both set batters eventually fell victim to Pakistan captain Fatima Sana in the eventful 17th over, resulting in Sri Lanka slipping further to 109/6.

Samarawickrama remained the top-scorer for the defending champions with an anchoring 36 off 31 deliveries, laced with two boundaries, while Dilhari made a run-a-ball 33 with the help of four fours.

Following their back-to-back dismissals, Nilakshika Silva and Kaushini Nuthyangana took charge of Sri Lanka's pursuit and ultimately steered them over the line on the fourth delivery of the penultimate over by putting together an unbeaten 34-run partnership off just 10 deliveries.

Silva made an unbeaten 18 off just 10 deliveries, smashing three fours, while Nuthyangana scored 10 not out from four balls with the help of one six.

Fatima remained the standout bowler for Pakistan as she picked up four wickets for 38 runs in her 3.4 overs, while Sadia Iqbal and Umm-e-Hani made one scalp apiece.

Put into bat first in the high-stakes fixture, the Green Shirts accumulated 130/5 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Fatima's late blitz.

Pakistan got off to a shaky start to their innings as they lost experienced opener Muneeba Ali (two) in the second over with just five runs on the board.

Right-handed opener Shawaal Zulfiqar then attempted to launch a counterattack on the Sri Lankan bowlers with her quickfire 24-run cameo, which came off just 16 deliveries and featured four boundaries, including two sixes, until being dismissed by Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu.

With the scoreboard reading 29/2 in 4.4 overs, Gull Feroza took the reins of Pakistan's batting charge and shared one-sided partnerships with Ayesha Zafar and Sadaf Shamas, who could muster seven and eight, respectively.

Feroza was then joined by Fatima for an important 40-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which culminated on the final delivery of the 16th over with the former's dismissal, who remained a notable run-getter with a cautious 21 off 32 deliveries.

Fatima, meanwhile, batted until the end and ensured Pakistan finished at a defendable total with an unbeaten 47 off 36 deliveries, studded with four fours and two sixes.

She received ample support from No.7 batter Tuba Hassan, who chipped in with 12 not out from 10 balls.

For Sri Lanka, Chamudi Praboda and Athapaththu bagged two wickets each, while Sugandika Kumari made one scalp.