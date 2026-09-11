Carrick confident ahead of Manchester derby as expectations soar at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick applauds fans after the match against Ipswich Town in the Premier League on August 30, 2026. — Reuters

Michael Carrick is confident Manchester United will do well against Manchester City in the derby as expectations soar at Old Trafford.

Carrick led United to a third-placed finish and was appointed permanently after replacing Rubin Amorim as an interim boss initially. Now that he has been with the Red Devils for eight and a half months, expectations have soared and Sunday's derby is being viewed as a measure of how far his rebuilding job has progressed.

United have secured just one victory against Ipswich Town in their opening three Premier League matches. They lost at Hull City and drew at Everton and have had two days less to recover for the derby after playing in the Champions League on Thursday.

Thursday's 4-0 victory over Sabah was a welcome boost ahead of the visit of City, but Carrick knows Sunday will provide the acid test.

"There's no way we're assuming: 'We won last year, we can do the same things and everything will be the same'," Carrick, who was installed on a full-time basis in May, told reporters.

"I understand the expectation. Everything was quite fresh and new then, we didn't really know where it was going to go. The players, myself, the coaches, you guys, were all waiting to see how it would go, and it was a quick turnaround.

"I think the confidence we've built over a period of time, and the feeling that we're getting better all the time, I think that helps us. We know it's a big game, we know it's an important game. There's a lot riding on it."

United won 12 from 17 Premier League games, including a win against City, under Carrick last season, with only two defeats. Confidence was high ahead of the new season that the momentum would be maintained.

Despite an indifferent start to the season and defensive issues, Carrick said he is still in the early days of a long-term plan to restore the club's fortunes.

"All the decisions we were making were as if we were going to be here for a period of time. I never knew how long that was going to be, and I still don't, but you're always planning for what we want the future to look like and the direction we want to go, and that was from day one," he said.