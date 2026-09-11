Sri Lanka win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan in Women's T20 Asia Cup semi-final

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu (left) flips the coin as Pakistan's Fatima Sana makes the call at the toss for their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2026. — PCB

DUBAI: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the second semi-final of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

Sri Lanka: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Sanjana Kavindi, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda and Mithali Ayodhya.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face 24 times in Women's T20Is and the Green Shirts hold a slight advantage in the head-to-head record with 12 victories, while the Island nation prevailed 11 times.

Matches: 24

Pakistan: 12

Sri Lanka: 11

No Result: 1

Form Guide

Pakistan qualified for the semi-final after finishing second in Group A. They defeated Thailand and Hong Kong but suffered a heavy defeat against arch-rivals India.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka stormed into the last four unbeaten, winning all three of their group-stage matches against Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

The winner of this match will face India in the final on September 13. India secured their place in the final after beating Bangladesh by 40 runs.

Pakistan: W, L, W, W, L (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: W, W, W, L, W