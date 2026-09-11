Maresca lauds United summer signing ahead of Manchester derby

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca applauds fans ahead of the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on August 23, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca has hailed Manchester United’s summer signing Andrey Santos and Michael Carrick ahead of their derby match.

City will play Carrick’s side at Old Trafford on Sunday, looking to maintain their perfect start to the season and their position at the top of the Premier League table.

City will be fancied to end a three-year drought of defeating their local rivals at Old Trafford following their impressive start to the campaign.

On the other hand, United have secured just one victory in their opening three fixtures, and have had two days less to recover for the derby after playing in the Champions League on Thursday.

Manchester United made a winning return to Europe with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Azerbaijani champions Sabah at Old Trafford.

Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, but some have already questioned how long the former United captain will last in the dugout.

But Maresca praised his rival, who was appointed manager after a successful stint as interim boss, at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

“I think he is doing a fantastic job since last season,” Maresca said.

“He took over in a complicated, difficult situation. They finish very well.

“This season, more or less, they’ve started in the same way. He is doing a very good job.”

Carrick rebuilt his midfield during the summer, signing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba.

As a former Chelsea manager, Maresca is well aware of Santos’ ability, though he only started the Brazilian nine times, as he trusted Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez more.

“Andrey is a very good guy, first of all,” the Italian said.

“Polite, humble, hard-working. So, all the best to him. I can only speak very good about Andrey.”