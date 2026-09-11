Sabalenka reacts to losing her world No 1 spot to Rybakina

This collage of photos shows Aryna Sabalenka (left) and Elena Rybakina. — Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka has finally reacted to losing her world No 1 spot to her Kazakh counterpart Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka reached the US Open final after a straight-sets win over Jessica Pegula, but she is still mourning the loss of her world No. 1 status.

Rybakina, who became the 30th world No 1 in WTA Tour history to reach the semifinals of the US Open, reached the final by defeating Coco Gauff and will face Sabalenka in the title match.

Even if Sabalenka defeats Rybakina, the Kazakhstani star will remain the world No 1 heading into the WTA Tour’s Asian swing.

Following the victory in the semi-final over Pegula, Sabalenka praised Rybakina and said it is hard to earn the No 1 ranking.

“I really understand how tough it is to reach world No. 1. It was one of my goals. But right now, not much I could do. I didn’t really perform well in the middle of the season,” Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka added that the only thing she can do now is to focus on herself because it's the beauty of the sport. Everyone chasing everyone.

“Elena took it over and played really well,” she said of her upcoming US Open final opponent.

“She took away the number one position. Not much I can do about that.

“I can only focus on myself and stay in the moment and try to do my best right now. Just keep it tight and maybe I will take it back from her.

“It does feel a bit weird you can perform well at the tournament and still be taken away the number one position. It’s okay. It’s sport. I love that. That’s the beauty of sport. Everyone chasing everyone. It’s all about little things you improve and get better at.”