Razaullah, Abbas help Pakistan set England 130-run target before stumps

Pakistan's Razaullah (left) celebrates reaching his half-century with teammate Mohammad Abbas during the third day of their third Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 11, 2026. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: A 121-run partnership for the ninth wicket between debutant Razaullah and Mohammad Abbas helped Pakistan set a respectable target for England at the conclusion of the third day of the ongoing third Test here at Edgbaston on Friday.

The Green Shirts, who were blown away for just 133 in the first innings and needed 320 runs to avoid the innings defeat, piled up 449 all out in their second innings, which lasted 96.4 overs.

In the eventful final session of the day, the visitors added 152 more to their second innings' total, courtesy of a sensational century-plus partnership for the ninth wicket between Razaullah and Abbas.

At the commencement of the final session, Saud Shakeel and Ghazi Ghori resumed Pakistan's second innings from 297/5 but could only add nine more to their total as the latter was bamboozled by Jofra Archer's short-pitched delivery and walked back after scoring 29 off 59 deliveries.

The Green Shirts then suffered two more setbacks in quick succession as Gus Atkinson got Ghazi and Mohammad Imran, who mustered 16 and four, respectively.

With the scoreboard reading 318/8 and a two-run deficit still to neutralise to avoid the innings defeat, Abbas joined Razaullah in the middle, and the duo tormented England's in-form bowling attack.

They put together 121 runs at a rampant pace, which bolstered Pakistan's lead past the 100-run mark, until Josh Tongue eventually gave England the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Abbas, who returned after scoring a career-best 42 off 67 deliveries, featuring five fours and two sixes.

Razaullah could only share a 10-run partnership with No.11 batter Mohammad Ali as he was ultimately stumped off Dan Lawrence. The debutant walked back amid applause after scoring an entertaining 81 off 63 deliveries, studded with four fours and nine sixes.

Atkinson was the standout bowler for England in the second innings as he picked up three wickets for 109 runs in his 24 overs, followed by Ollie Robinson, Tongue and Lawrence with two each, while Jofra Archer and Tongue chipped in with one scalp apiece.

At the Tea break, the Green Shirts were 297/5, trailing by just 23 runs, with Saud Shakeel and emerging wicketkeeper batter Ghazi Ghouri unbeaten on 29 and six, respectively.

The second session of the pulsating day remained evenly poised as Pakistan added 113 runs to their total, while England made two scalps.

Masood and skipper Babar resumed the proceedings for the touring side and stretched their fourth-wicket partnership to 89 runs before the former fell victim to Gus Atkinson agonisingly short of a well-deserved century.

The experienced southpaw walked back after scoring 95 off 148 deliveries with the help of 12 boundaries.

Babar was then involved in another crucial partnership for Pakistan when he put together 64 runs for the fifth-wicket partnership with Saud, during which he also brought up his 34th Test half-century.

The Pakistan captain looked on course to end his century drought in the longest format until Josh Tongue got him caught behind. He made 76 off just 103 deliveries, comprising 11 fours and a six.

Following the departure of both set batters, Saud and Ghazi batted cautiously and had raised 19 runs for the sixth wicket before the on-field umpires knocked the bails off to call for Tea.

The pulsating third day got underway when Pakistan resumed their second innings through the left-handed duo of Azan and Masood with the scoreboard reading 52/2.

Masood and Azan banked on their start at the backend of the second day to stretch their overnight third-wicket partnership to 125 runs, during which both brought up their respective half-centuries.

Dan Lawrence eventually broke the crucial partnership in the 31st over of Pakistan's innings by getting Azan caught behind off Jordan Cox, who has been keeping the wickets for England since Jamie Smith suffered an injury in the final session of the second day.

Azan remained a notable run-getter for Pakistan in the second innings with an 84-ball 59, laced with 10 fours.

Following his dismissal, skipper Babar joined set-batter Masood in the middle, and the experienced pair ensured retaining the momentum in Pakistan's favour by putting together an unbeaten 59-run partnership for the fourth wicket.