Kylian Mbappe brushes off defensive criticism at Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe holds up the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 golden boot award before the match against Inter Milan on September 8, 2026. — Reuters

Kylian Mbappe has dismissed criticism of his defensive contribution at Real Madrid, saying people tend to focus on what he does not do rather than the qualities he brings to the pitch.

The France forward, who is among the nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, said criticism was part of life at the highest level and did not affect his performances or decision-making.

"I don't think it's normal, but that's the life of someone who has lived at the pinnacle of excellence for years," Mbappe said.

"If I don't score, people ask why I'm not scoring. Everyone has known what I'm capable of for years. And I think that's where the human element comes in. It's human nature to always focus on what someone isn't doing... So, it's not something I take personally."

Mbappe finished as LaLiga's leading scorer last season with 25 goals in 31 appearances and has continued his strong form this campaign by scoring five goals in five games to lead Madrid's scoring charts.

It is pertinent to mention that the 27-year-old is also France's all-time leading scorer with 66 goals and he reached this record at the 2026 World Cup.

Mbappe said he accepts constructive criticism but remains unfazed by comments he considers unreasonable.

"I think I have a fair relationship with criticism," he said. "Because there is constructive criticism and somewhat more absurd criticism.

"It's not something that scares me when I have to make a decision. I don't think I'm going to be criticized... I move forward without hesitation."