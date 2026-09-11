Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq to miss President's Trophy Grade-I

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Imam-ul-Haq celebrate after the dismissal of Dinesh Chandimal on day four of the second Test match against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 27, 2023. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq will miss the President’s Trophy Grade-I after failing to undergo mandatory fitness tests, sources told Geo News on Friday.

According to sources, Rizwan and Imam did not submit their fitness-test reports to their respective departmental teams, preventing them from featuring in first-class cricket under Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rules.

The PCB has made it mandatory for departmental teams to conduct fitness tests on their players and submit the reports before they are allowed to feature in first-class competitions.

Sources said neither Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), for whom Rizwan plays, nor Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), for whom Imam plays, had fitness reports for the two players.

Imam was named captain of OGDCL, while Rizwan was appointed vice-captain of SNGPL, with Shan Masood set to lead the side.

The President’s Trophy Grade-I will mark the start of Pakistan’s 2026-27 domestic cricket season, with eight departmental teams competing in the tournament.

The competition will feature 28 four-day matches in a single-league round-robin stage before the final, which is scheduled to begin on October 28.

In the opening round, scheduled from September 12 to 15, Ghani Glass will face KRL, MIT Solutions will take on Kingsmen Academy, PTV will meet OGDCL, while State Bank of Pakistan will play SNGPL.

Meanwhile, Rizwan and Imam are currently being questioned by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) as part of an investigation involving data retrieved from their mobile phones.

According to sources, the PCB took custody of the players’ mobile phones before handing them over to the relevant authorities.