Coco Gauff vows to keep improving despite US Open defeat

Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts during her semi-final match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina on September 10, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Coco Gauff admitted her US Open semi-final defeat by Elena Rybakina ‘hurts’, but said she was encouraged by the progress she has made in her game over the past year.

The 22-year-old American saw her title hopes end with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Rybakina on Thursday, despite taking the opening set at Flushing Meadows.

It went the distance 😮‍💨



Elena Rybakina secures her spot in the final!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/SnZUgLzHXZ — wta (@WTA) September 11, 2026

Gauff said she was pleased with the way she had approached most of her matches at the tournament and believes the changes she has made to her game are starting to produce results.

“I think I played almost every match on my terms,” the 22-year-old said.

“I think the worst match for me was maybe the quarter-final where I maybe fell back into some old habits, but in 24 hours I was able to switch that.

“I’m just excited to keep putting in the work for another year, another two years, and see where I’m at 24, 25, and where my game can take me.”

Rybakina applied pressure throughout the contest and edged the decisive moments.

Gauff acknowledged her opponent’s performance but felt the match was decided by a handful of service games.

“I think she played really well. I thought it was a really good match, and honestly, it came down to a couple service games of mine in both sets, and I didn’t quite hold,” Gauff said.

Despite the disappointment, Gauff has enjoyed an impressive summer, reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals, winning in Cincinnati and making the last four in Toronto.

“My dad came up to me and was like, you accomplished so many great things this summer, and I’m like, I don’t care about the summer,” she said.

“But, I mean, it’s the goal. I want to be a consistent player. I want to give myself as many opportunities to lift a trophy. But, yeah, it hurts.”