The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) does not expect the first Test between England and Pakistan to be affected by new coronavirus restrictions imposed in Manchester, according to BBC.

In light of the recent spike in virus cases, the British government has placed a ban on separate households meeting each other indoors.

The new rules would not have any impact on the Test series that starts August 5, the ECB believes, thanks to the protocols in place.

