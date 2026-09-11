Shoaib Akhtar takes aim at Babar Azam over leadership and decisions

Pakistan captain Babar Azam reacts on day one of the third Test against England at Edgbaston, England, on September 9, 2026. - AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has launched a scathing criticism of Babar Azam’s personality and captaincy, saying strong or firm decisions cannot be expected from the current Pakistan captain or the wider management group.

His remarks came as Pakistan faced the prospect of a series whitewash against England, having been bowled out for 133 in their first innings of the third Test at Edgbaston after the hosts posted 453. Pakistan, in reply, were 52-2 at stumps on day two, still trailing by 268 runs.

Akhtar’s criticism followed a turbulent period on Pakistan’s tour, during which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) removed seven players from the touring squad following the defeat at Lord’s. Five of the seven replacements had never played Test cricket.

The PCB also dismissed Test coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, replacing them with white-ball coaches Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke. Babar later confirmed that he had not been consulted before the changes were announced.

Speaking on PTV Sports, the Rawalpindi Express said Babar’s personality was reflected in his game and decision-making.

“Look, you are asking two different people two different questions. Had it been me, everyone knows what would have happened. That is a very simple thing,” Akhtar said.

“If he isn’t able to do it, it’s because that is his own personality. His own personality is visible in his game; it’s visible in his decisions, it’s visible in everything.

“So, you cannot ask too much from this team, including the captain and the rest of the pack. You can’t ask too much. What can you expect from them?”

Akhtar was also asked whether Babar could have handled the squad overhaul differently, prompting him to draw a direct contrast between his own approach and that of the current Pakistan captain.

He extended his criticism beyond Babar, holding the wider system responsible for Pakistan’s struggles.

“So, as of now, the failure belongs to the system. And the bet that we had placed, the investment we had made, that investment is in front of you,” Akhtar said.

“But you cannot expect a strong decision, or a very firm decision, from people like them.”

For the uninitiated, England had already won the first Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs and the second at Lord’s by 194 runs.

Pakistan’s position remained precarious after Ollie Robinson struck twice in the opening over of their second innings, leaving the visitors facing another uphill battle to avoid a series whitewash.