Braxton Ashcraft placed on 15-day injured list

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at PNC Park on Sep 5, 2026. — Reuters

Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft has been placed on the 15-day injured list with discomfort in his right arm, the Major League Baseball (MLB) club said on Thursday.

The Pirates recalled right-hander Antwone Kelly from Triple-A to replace Ashcraft on the roster.

Ashcraft has enjoyed an impressive second major league season and was selected for his first All-Star Game in July. He has posted a 14-6 record with a 3.65 ERA in 28 starts this season.

But the pitcher reported increased discomfort following his most recent outing on September 5th.

Ashcraft allowed three runs and seven hits in the game as the Pirates suffered a defeat. Both figures were his highest totals allowed in his last five starts.

Pirates manager Don Kelly said Ashcraft’s arm discomfort worsened after his last start, but initial checks showed no signs of a serious structural injury, with further tests still underway.

"It was after that last start that it really jumped up," Kelly said. "I think as we sit here right now, it does not appear to be anything structural.

"Still going through some tests to determine exactly what's going on, but just unfortunately, he's going to have to go on the IL."

The Pirates will now wait for the results of further tests before deciding how long Ashcraft could be sidelined.

Ashcraft's absence comes at an important stage of the season as Pittsburgh look to manage their pitching staff.

Kelly will provide an additional option for the Pirates after being called up from Triple-A. He has made four appearances in his first MLB season, all as a reliever, and has a 5.40 ERA.