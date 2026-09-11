Manchester United cruise past Sabah on Champions League return

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring their second goal with Youri Tielemans against Sabah in UEFA Champions League on September 10, 2026. — Reuters

STRETFORD: Manchester United made a winning return to the Champions League with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Azerbaijani champions Sabah here at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko and Lisandro Martinez were all on target as United made the most of a favourable opening fixture.

United had struggled in the Premier League, taking only four points from their first three matches.

However, the difference in quality was clear once Cunha opened the scoring in the 27th minute.

Patrick Dorgu impressed in Luke Shaw’s absence and delivered a dangerous cross which Cunha met at the near post to give United the lead.

The hosts then effectively ended the contest with two goals in three minutes before half-time.

Fernandes combined well with Youri Tielemans before calmly finishing for his fourth goal in two home appearances this season.

Soon afterwards, Bryan Mbeumo played Sesko through on goal. The striker rounded goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov before rolling the ball into an empty net to score his first goal of the season.

United controlled the second half and added a fourth after a mistake from Pokatilov. Joshua Zirkzee’s backheel was blocked, but the ball fell loose around the goalkeeper’s feet, allowing Martinez to finish into an empty net.

Manager Michael Carrick made several changes with Sunday’s Manchester derby against City in mind, resting key players during the second half.

Sabah had reached the Champions League after coming through four qualifying rounds, but United proved too strong on their historic European debut.

United’s next Champions League test will come away to Atletico Madrid in five weeks.