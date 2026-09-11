Aryna Sabalenka defeats Jessica Pegula to stay on course for third straight US Open title

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her semi final match against Jessica Pegula of the US on September 10, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka defeated American third seed Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 on Thursday to reach the US Open final and move within one victory of securing a historic third consecutive title here at Flushing Meadows.

The top seed overcame an error-filled and frustrating start before finding her rhythm and taking control of the semi-final.

Sabalenka struck 29 winners and seven aces, sealing victory with an unreturnable shot deep into Pegula’s court.

Pegula, who reached the final last year, struggled to cope with Sabalenka’s power and saw her unforced errors increase as the match progressed.

Pegula saved an early break point with a strong forehand winner, while Sabalenka showed her frustration by smashing her racket after a double fault in the ninth game.

However, the Belarusian recovered quickly, breaking Pegula from the baseline on set point to take the opening set.

Sabalenka continued to dominate in the second, breaking for a 3-1 lead with another powerful forehand winner before securing another break to close out the match.

Pegula admitted she had few answers against an inspired opponent.

"She played insane. She played a super-high level," said Pegula. "Honestly, I don't really know if there was much I could do today."

It is pertinent to mention that victory on Saturday would make Sabalenka the first woman since Serena Williams to win three successive US Open titles in the Open Era.

Reflecting on her triumph, Sabalenka said she was determined to win and thanked the New York crowd for showing her respect despite supporting Pegula.

"I was so desperate for the win, I wanted it badly," said Sabalenka.

"You guys are the best and your respect for me is priceless.

"I know you wanted her (Pegula) to win but thank you for being so respectful to me."