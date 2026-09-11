Elena Rybakina fights back to reach US Open final

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates winning her semi-final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. on September 10, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina fought back to beat Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a thrilling US Open semi-final on Thursday, reaching her first final at Flushing Meadows and setting up a clash with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Rybakina, who will become the new world number one after the tournament, overcame a slow start before taking control against the fourth-seeded American.

World No.1 secured ☑️

Into her first US Open final ☑️



Elena Rybakina moves past Gauff, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/1ZUlUd7FPl — wta (@WTA) September 11, 2026

Gauff made the stronger start, breaking in the sixth game and taking the opening set as she used her defensive skills to frustrate Rybakina.

The crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, which included former US first lady Michelle Obama, strongly backed the home favourite.

However, Rybakina raised her level in the second set, capitalising on Gauff's errors to level the match. The 27-year-old then continued to apply pressure in the decider, breaking for a 5-3 lead.

Gauff immediately responded with a break, but could not hold serve in the following game as Rybakina sealed victory and booked her place in Saturday's final.

It went the distance 😮‍💨



Elena Rybakina secures her spot in the final!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/SnZUgLzHXZ — wta (@WTA) September 11, 2026

Reflecting on her triumph, Rybakina praised Gauff’s performance, while admitting she must serve better, stay aggressive and remain focused in the final.

"She's an unbelievable player, she played really well today, so I definitely need to step up my game," said Rybakina.

"I must serve better than I did today and stay aggressive.

"I know you guys wanted Coco to win, but it was a real battle.

"A few moments went my way and in the end, I tried to stay focused and aggressive and win the match."