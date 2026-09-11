Rizwan, Imam seek more time after NCCIA questioning over alleged leaks

The collage features Pakistan’s opening batter Imam-ul-Haq (left) and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. — AFP

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and batter Imam-ul-Haq have sought more time to submit responses after being questioned by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over alleged dressing-room leaks during the ongoing Test series against England, sources told Geo News.

The two cricketers appeared before the NCCIA at its Johar Town office in Lahore at around 3pm on Thursday and were questioned for approximately two hours, according to sources.

During the questioning, the players were asked about alleged leaks from the dressing room, as well as their contacts and meetings during practice sessions and matches in England.

The duo subsequently sought additional time to provide further responses to the agency, sources added.

Rizwan was among seven players released from Pakistan’s Test squad on an emergency basis following the team’s defeat in the Lord’s Test. He travelled from London to Islamabad after being dropped from the squad.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who has represented Pakistan in 47 Tests, 103 ODIs and 106 T20Is, reportedly contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before appearing before the NCCIA in Lahore.

The PCB has refrained from commenting on Rizwan’s appearance before the agency or the ongoing investigation. PCB sources said the inquiry was still under way and that the board would not comment at this stage.

Board sources also said unverified and baseless reports concerning cricketers and officials were being circulated in the media.

Imam was also served a call-up notice as part of the investigation, which involves data retrieved from the players’ mobile phones, sources said.

According to sources, the PCB took custody of the players’ mobile phones before handing them over to the relevant authorities.

A third Pakistan cricketer has also reportedly received a notice from the agency.

The reason behind the PCB’s decision to take custody of the players’ phones remains unclear, as the board has yet to issue an official explanation.

The development comes after Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the first two Tests of the ongoing series against England. Following the loss at Lord’s, the PCB took emergency measures by releasing seven players and two coaches from the squad.

The players released were Rizwan, Imam, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad, while head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also relieved of their duties with the team.

Earlier this month, the PCB also sought a written explanation from a member of its selection committee regarding the selection of Rizwan and Imam for Pakistan’s Test squads for the 2026 tours of the West Indies and England.

According to a notice issued by the PCB on August 31, the committee member had participated in a selection meeting on June 2, during which responsibility was assigned for considering and selecting players for Pakistan’s Test squads for the two series.

The notice stated that, based on the committee member’s recommendation, Rizwan and Imam were shortlisted for inclusion in the squad.

The PCB asked the selection committee member to explain the basis and rationale behind the selection of the two players, including the relevant selection criteria, performance considerations and any other factors taken into account during the process.

The board also instructed the member to outline the reasons for selecting Rizwan and Imam and explain the process that ultimately led to the final decision.

The written response was required within 24 hours of receiving the notice, with the PCB describing the matter as “urgent and of utmost importance”.