Stuart Broad explains how Pakistan's Test preparations were disrupted by changes

Former England pacer Stuart Broad speaks during day one of the second Test match against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground on August 27, 2026, in London, England. - AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has highlighted the difficulties faced by Pakistan after major changes to their Test squad and coaching staff shortly before the third Test against England at Edgaston.

While speaking on Sky Sports Cricket Daily Review, Broad said the decision to send seven players home and remove the head coach and assistant coach had severely disrupted Pakistan’s preparations, leaving the team with little time to establish a clear identity, tactics and approach ahead of the series.

“It’s very difficult. I think he said that he wasn’t aware of the decision-making to send seven players home, sack the coach and assistant coach, and take them off the tour as well,” Broad said.

The former England pacer explained that Test teams typically require considerable preparation to develop their tactics, culture and understanding before entering a series.

“You don’t just turn up at Headingley three days before and say, ‘Okay, right, this is how we’re going to play.’ You build towards a first Test match. You’re building a culture, a squad and a tactic,” he said.

“So then all that goes when your head coach is gone, your assistant coach is gone and seven players have moved out.”

Broad said the sudden changes effectively forced Pakistan to rebuild their setup during the series, while questioning how familiar the incoming players were with the team’s plans.

“You’ve sort of got to start again. So it’s very, very difficult. And if you don’t agree with the decision to send those players home, then you’re fighting with that as well. We don’t know how much he knows of the players coming in,” he added.

He further pointed out that the upheaval made it difficult for the coaching staff to communicate a clear message and lay the foundations for the future.

“It’s very hard to get a message across and build for the future when you’re dealing with the chaos that’s happened off the field,” Broad said.

“On Nasser’s point, it does feel like this Test match is about turning up as a group of 11 individuals, trying to find a way to deliver yourself and hoping for the best,” he concluded.