Razaullah records second-worst economy rate by Pakistan bowler on Test debut

Pakistan pacer Razaullah reacts on day two of the third Test against England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, central England, on September 10, 2026. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Young fast bowler Razaullah endured an eventful Test debut against England at Edgbaston, claiming four wickets while recording the second-highest economy rate by a Pakistan bowler on Test debut among those to have bowled at least 20 overs.

The 21-year-old right-arm pacer finished England’s first innings with figures of 4/148 from 23 overs, conceding runs at an economy rate of 6.43.

Razaullah’s economy rate was second only to Zahid Mahmood, who conceded at 7.3 runs per over on his Test debut against England in 2022. He moved ahead of Sohail Khan, who recorded an economy rate of 6.1 against Sri Lanka in 2009.

Despite his expensive figures, the pacer provided Pakistan with one of the few positives from their first innings with an impressive display of pace and movement.

Razaullah had played only eight first-class matches for Peshawar Region before making his Test debut, taking 30 wickets at an economy rate of 3.30. His tally included three five-wicket hauls and one four-wicket haul.

He made an immediate impact by dismissing England captain Joe Root with his fourth delivery in Test cricket, trapping the experienced batter lbw after bowling at close to 90mph.

Razaullah later claimed the wicket of opener Emilio Gay, who was bowled for 60, and finished the opening day with figures of 2/42.

Meanwhile, England continued their dominance in the third Test after bowling Pakistan out for 133 in the first innings before posting 453 in reply to establish a commanding 320-run lead.

Pakistan were subsequently reduced to 52-2 in 12.4 overs, leaving them 268 runs behind England and facing another uphill task in the match.