'He shouldn't be here': Nasser Hussain questions Saim Ayub's Test return

The collage features former England captain Nasser Hussain (left) and Pakistan all-rounder Saim Ayub. — ICC/AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Former England captain Nasser Hussain has questioned Saim Ayub’s inclusion in Pakistan’s ongoing Test series against England, expressing concerns over the batter’s limited recent first-class experience.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Hussain criticised the decision to bring Ayub into demanding English conditions after his stint in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

He questioned whether the Pakistan opener had been given adequate preparation for the transition to red-ball cricket, particularly against the Dukes ball and England’s bowling attack.

"The truth is he shouldn't be here. He came from the CPL and hasn't played first-class cricket in some time," Hussain said.

"I don't know who thinks it's the right thing to fly someone over from foreign conditions, and think they'll be fine in these conditions against a Dukes ball and Ollie Robinson," he added.

Ayub made his immediate return to Test cricket after last featuring in the format against South Africa in 2025. He was recalled to Pakistan’s Test squad during his stint with the Jamaica Kingsmen in the 2026 CPL.

The left-handed batter was among seven players brought into the squad for the third Test in Birmingham after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made several changes to the team following heavy defeats in the opening two matches.

Ayub endured a disappointing return to the Test side, registering ducks in both innings after being dismissed by England pacer Ollie Robinson on both occasions.

The hosts continued their dominance in the third Test after bowling Pakistan out for 133 in the first innings before posting 453 in reply to establish a commanding 320-run lead.

Pakistan were subsequently reduced to 52-2 in 12.4 overs, leaving them 268 runs behind England and facing another uphill task in the match.