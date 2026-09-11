Johnny Nelson shares thoughts on Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua location issues

An undated picture of Anthony Joshua (left) and Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Former world champion turned pundit Johnny Nelson has shared his thoughts on the location issues of the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

British public has been waiting for the bout between two former heavyweight champions for as long as a decade. Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year to fight at home in the autumn. But Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers are pushing to move the contest to the United States.

The organisers want to stage the bout on November 20, a Friday, at Madison Square Garden. However, Joshua, 36, and his promoter Eddie Hearn want the fight at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nelson shared his verdict on the matter.

“I think Anthony Joshua and [his promotional team] Matchroom Boxing have every reason to stand their ground,” Nelson said.

“Firstly, because you look at Anthony Joshua’s last performance; that doesn’t fill you with confidence Secondly, because they’ve signed a contract and so, if they’re going to embark on this fight, they’re going to say: ‘This is what we asked for; if you don’t want to do it, that’s a you problem’.”

Hearn suggested the fight is now back in talks to take place at Wembley, but has also been forced to issue a legal letter as part of proceedings.

The tensions are continuing behind the scenes, but Fury has been making public claims on social media throughout.

Now Fury has claimed that he has moved on and wants to face long-term rival Oleksandr Usyk, who beat him twice in 2024.

The former two-time undisputed heavyweight champion also responded to Fury’s callout with a video of his training on a treadmill on Instagram, addressing the Briton and calling him a "greedy belly."

"Tyson, I’m coming for you, my brother. You pathetic belly," Usyk said.

"Still thinking about me?" Usyk wrote in the caption of the post on Instagram.