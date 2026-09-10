India thump Bangladesh to reach Women's T20 Asia Cup final

India's Shree Charani (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup semi-final against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 10, 2026. — ACC

DUBAI: Shafali Verma's blistering half-century, followed by Deepti Sharma's three-wicket haul, powered India to a comfortable 40-run victory over Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The victory propelled India into the final of the eight-team continental tournament, in which they will lock horns with either arch-rivals Pakistan or defending champions Sri Lanka, who will compete in the second semi-final at the same venue on Friday.

Put into bat first in the high-stakes fixture, India piled up a formidable total of 149/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of their right-handed opener Shafali.

Shafali, who lost her opening partner Smriti Mandhana (two) in just the second over, oversaw India's innings until the 14th over and returned after top-scoring with a 40-ball 63, studded with seven fours and three sixes.

She was supported by fellow top-order batter Pratika Rawal and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who chipped in with 20 and 24 not out, respectively, while wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh (21) and all-rounder Deepti Sharma (13) bolstered India's total at the backend.

Sultana Khatun was the standout bowler for Bangladesh as she picked up two wickets for 30 runs in her three overs, while Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter and Rabeya Khan made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 150-run target, Bangladesh could only manage 109/7 in their allotted overs and thus succumbed to the campaign-ending defeat.

Shorna Akter remained the top-scorer for Bangladesh with an unbeaten 22 off 18 deliveries, while opening batter Dilara Akter was the only other notable run-getter, making a scratchy 26-ball 21.

Deepti spearheaded India's bowling charge with economical figures of 3/26 in her four overs, followed by Nandani Sharma with two wickets, while Shree Charani and Prema Rawat chipped in with one scalp apiece.