Leclerc, Hamilton clear air but no written rules

An undated photo of Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton (right) and Charles Leclerc. — Reuters

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc said they had resolved their differences in a face-to-face meeting after a clash at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, but there were still no formal rules governing how the pair should race each other.

Seven-times Formula One world champion Hamilton wanted Ferrari to establish formal rules after being forced off onto the gravel by Leclerc on the first lap, causing him to drop from fourth to 10th place. The Briton eventually finished sixth while Leclerc crashed out.

When asked at the Spanish Grand Prix on Thursday whether anything had been established as a written rule, Hamilton replied: "There was not.

"I'm sure at some stage we'll discuss how we can be better but we've not had a lot of time to turn around. You can't change things in two days."

Hamilton said everything had been normal between the two drivers when they sat down to discuss what had happened.

"We sat face to face, just him and I, and talked about it," he said.

"We were just both open and honest and we squashed it. And we can move on... I think it's healthy. It's a relationship we have built over time.

"Of course there's going to be frustrations... I'm sure there will be more times (where) we are close (on track) because we are very close on pace. We both want to win just as much as each other and we both want to do well for the team as well."

Ferrari sit second in the championship after 13 rounds, 122 points behind Mercedes, while Hamilton is third in the drivers' standings, 76 points behind Mercedes' leader Kimi Antonelli.

Leclerc told reporters that he had reviewed the footage after the race and admitted he had gone too far.

"I said it to Lewis and I think it's very clear what we should do or should avoid going forward but I won't go into much more details of what we've said," added the Monegasque.

"The only thing I can say is it definitely did not affect the good relationship that we have and it will not affect anything going forward and that is the most important for me really."

Leclerc said his crash at Monza at the end of the second lap had felt like a big one and he had suffered a tight neck for a couple of days after but was now fine.