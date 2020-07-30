Shahid Afridi says MS Dhoni a better captain than Ricky Ponting

Shahid Afridi credits MS Dhoni for carving a powerful unit out of pups.Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has made his choice of a better captain between Australia's Ricky Ponting and India's MS Dhoni, saying the former edges it in his books.

When asked on Twitter to make his pick, Afridi picked Dhoni, crediting the Indian keeper for carving a powerful unit out of pups.

"I rate Dhoni a bit higher than Ponting as he developed a new team full of young," he said.



Dhoni was seen as a cricketing gentleman in Pakistan and had arguably the largest fan base of any Indian cricketers across the border.

However, his controversial match-losing innings against England during World Cup 2019 that contributed to Pakistan's exit tainted his image as many, including several former cricketers, saw it as a conspiracy.

