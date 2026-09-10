Pakistan bag multiple unwanted records in third Test against England

Pakistan's Mohammad Imran (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the second day of their third Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 10, 2026. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: The Pakistan men's cricket team on Thursday registered several unwanted records in the third and last Test of their ongoing away series against England, underway here at Edgbaston until September 13.

The Green Shirts, having already conceded the ongoing series by losing the first two matches, were rocked by England's pace trio of Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer and Ollie Robinson in the ongoing fixture and thus could only muster 133 before getting bowled out in 33.5 overs.

In response, half-centuries from Emilio Gay, Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith and Robinson helped England pile up a mammoth total of 453 all out in 89 overs and secure a massive first-innings lead of 320 runs.

Their substantial first-innings lead in the ongoing fixture is now their fifth-highest over Pakistan, while their 401-run advantage, which they achieved at Trent Bridge in 1954, remains their highest ever.

Highest first innings lead for England in Tests against Pakistan

401 at Trent Bridge in 1954 391 at Old Trafford in 2016 372 at Lord's in 2010 342 at Old Trafford in 2006 320 at Edgbaston in 2026*

Furthermore, Robinson, who was one of England's five half-centurions, became their first No.9 or lower-placed batter to score a Test fifty against Pakistan since Stuart Broad's monumental 169-run knock at the Lord's Test in 2010.

Robinson, who walked out to bat at No.9, with the scoreboard reading 331/7, added further to Pakistan's woes as he dismantled their bowling attack to score a brisk 47-ball 50, laced with seven fours and a six.