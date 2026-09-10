Patriots WR A.J. Brown believed to have high-ankle sprain: reports

An undated photo of New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown. — Reuters

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown is believed to have sustained a high-ankle sprain in Wednesday night's season opener, NFL Network reported Thursday morning.

X-rays were negative for a fracture for the three-time Pro Bowl wideout, who will have an MRI Thursday to determine the injury's severity.

Brown walked off the field with a right ankle injury on New England's opening possession of the second half in the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the host Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots announced Brown was questionable to return to the game. He did not, and head coach Mike Vrabel did not offer an update in his post-game press conference.

Brown was targeted by a third-down pass from Drake Maye, but Seahawks nickel cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett deflected the pass to force a punt. Pritchett's knee landed on the outside of Brown's ankle, which twisted inward as he went to the ground.

Brown removed his right cleat and entered the blue medical tent on the sideline as the Patriots added a field goal to go ahead 10-0 in the third quarter.

Acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles via trade in early June, Brown had three receptions for a team-high 26 yards in the first half.

Brown, 29, was selected second-team All-Pro with the Eagles in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

He has 527 receptions for 8,055 yards and 56 touchdowns in 106 career games (98 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2019-21), Eagles (2022-25) and Patriots.