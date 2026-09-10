Wasim Akram terms Pakistan's mid-series overhaul 'embarrassing'

Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram pictured during the PSL 8 Players Draft in Karachi on December 15, 2022. — PCB

BIRMINGHAM: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has questioned the lack of communication within the national team, saying it is "embarrassing" when players and coaches leave a tour midway.

During a recent interview with cricket YouTuber Furqan Bhatti, Akram discussed Pakistan's ongoing struggles and called for greater consistency and communication within the team setup.

"Consistency is the key, of course, but for how long? When seven players and two coaches return in the middle of a tour, it is embarrassing for the team and the captain, and it also shows there is a lack of communication," Akram said.

The left-arm pace legend said Pakistan have enough talent to succeed, pointing out that he has closely observed the country's players through his involvement with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams over the past several years.

"I have been involved in the PSL with these teams for the past four to five years, so I have seen the situation closely. In my view, the talent is there. Coaches may change, but the core players remain largely the same," he added.

Akram also called for continuity in Pakistan's domestic cricket structure, urging the authorities to give the system several years to produce results rather than making frequent changes.

"Everyone has to give the system at least three to four years. Whoever comes in next should avoid constantly changing the first-class structure. Give it four to five years, and then you will see the results," he said.

The former captain further stressed the importance of grassroots cricket, calling for the revival of club, school and college cricket to ensure a steady supply of talent for Pakistan.

"We need to revive club cricket as well as school and college cricket. If grassroots cricket disappears, where will the talent come from? The PCB only takes players after they reach a certain stage," Akram added.