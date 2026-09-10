Sarah Taylor mentors Pakistan's Saad Baig in wicketkeeping drills

This collage of pictures shows England fielding coach Sarah Taylor (left) and Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Saad Baig. — Instagram/@skysportscricket

BIRMINGHAM: England fielding coach Sarah Taylor on Thursday mentored emerging Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Saad Baig during the third Test between the two sides, underway here at Edgbaston until September 13.

Taylor, who represented England Women in 10 Tests, 126 ODIs and 90 T20Is during her glittering international career, has been associated with the Three Lions men's Test team as the fielding coach since their three-match home series against New Zealand.

The 37-year-old, who has been holding the coaching role since the New Zealand series, was seen mentoring Pakistan's Baig ahead of the commencement of the second day's play of the third Test, underway here at Edgbaston.

In a video shared by the official broadcaster of the ongoing Test series between England and Pakistan, Taylor was seen sharing tips with Baig, who later followed them in the wicketkeeping drills to earn the nod of approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Famer.

Taylor's mentoring of Baig also earned her praise from cricket enthusiasts, one of whom called it a "real class act all round" in the comments section of the aforesaid video posted on Instagram.

Notably, Baig, who was the Player of the Tournament at the most recent edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT), the country's premier first-class cricket competition, was among the seven players slotted into the Pakistan squad midway during their series against England.

The mid-series overhaul followed the Green Shirts' underwhelming performances in the first two Tests of the series, which they lost by an innings and 103 runs and 194 runs, respectively.

Besides the players, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also released head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul from the support staff, replacing them with white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and assistant coach Ashley Noffke, respectively.